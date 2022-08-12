Juanita May

Juanita Ervin May, 81, of Garrison, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Juanita was born in Lewis County on September 8, 1940, a daughter of the late Henry Ervin and Alice Stone Ervin.
Survivors include three sons, David May of Valdosta, Georgia, Mike Sparks of South Portsmouth, and Perry May of Barnesville, Ohio; one daughter, Alice Smith of Ashland; one brother, Lonnie Ervin of Garrison; and a sister, Joyce Ervin of Garrison. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hager “Lee” May, and one sister, Geneva Sue Howard.
Arrangements are incomplete at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.