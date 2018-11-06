Juanita B. Kielman, 81, of Wallingford, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
She was born on April 27, 1937, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Willie Russell and Stella Spencer Logan.
Juanita was retired from US Shoe in Vanceburg and was an avid gardener who loved children and enjoyed babysitting.
Survivors include a daughter, Janice Yazell of Flemingsburg; a son, Glenn Kielman of Maysville; six grandchildren, Lisa (Scott) Patton of Ashland, Melissa (John) Keith of Flemingsburg, Natalie (Joe) Williamson of Flemingsburg, Tina (Bryan) Moran of Flemingsburg, Jason Kielman of Lewis County, and Shannon Wagoner of Orangeburg; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Wilma (Elmer) Bretz of Maysville, Clyde (Diane) Logan of Sevierville, Tennessee, Gilbert (Shirley) Logan of Wallingford, Robert (Jackie) Logan of Maysville, Elsie (Dewey) Gulley of Wallingford, and Pauletta Kilgore of Lakeland, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Kielman; and siblings William Garr Logan, Wallace Gary Logan, Edward Russell Logan, and Benny Allen Logan.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 9, 2018, in the chapel of Carpenter-Fritz and Vice Funeral Home in Flemingsburg. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.