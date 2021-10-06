Juanita Kennedy

Juanita K. Kennedy, 73, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Juanita was born in Lewis County on December 12, 1947, a daughter of the late Maurice Cecil and Inez Jordan Kennedy.
Juanita enjoyed working crossword puzzles and watching game shows on television. She loved flowers and was of the Christian faith.
Juanita leaves behind three sisters, Peggy Carver of Quincy, Joyce Carver of Quincy, and Dolly (Finley) Surgener of Shelby, Ohio; four nephews, Finley Ray Surgener, Lonnie Carver, Shannon Carver, and DJ Carver; four great-nieces, Allie Parnell, Lexi Surgener, Katie Surgener, and Kelsey Surgener; three great-nephews, Jarrod Carver, Jake Carver, and Jordan Carver; and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Maurice Surgener.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, in Sunset Cemetery at Quincy with the Rev. Finley Surgener officiating. Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.