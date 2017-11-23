Juanita Polley Howell peacefully exited this life to her eternal heavenly home on the morning of Tuesday, November 21, 2017, with her family at her side. For several years, she had been a resident of Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with failing health due to Alzheimer’s disease. She was 89.
Juanita was born on October 6, 1928, to the late Richard and Dollie Bennett Polley at the Quicks Run community in Lewis County. Growing up there and later moving to Concord, she met the love of her life, Harry and they were married June 26, 1947. They soon purchased their home and dairy farm near Concord and raised their three daughters there.
In addition to the dairy, she worked tirelessly along the side of her husband raising tobacco and together they built a successful poultry house business. Growing a large garden, her pantry always displayed a colorful array of home-canned bounty. A marvelous cook, she was known for her delicious meals and her transparent pies. Many of their farm hand workers were blessed to have shared their noon time meal.
Until her illness, she was an active member of the Concord Christian Church which she and Harry both lovingly supported through the years. A caring woman who always put others first, she taught her daughters love, honestly and kindness. Even the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s didn’t steal her gentle, loving spirit.
At the time of his death on November 19, 2014, she and Harry had been married 67 years, many of which he had been her devoted and loving caregiver.
She leaves behind three daughters who will mourn the passing of their precious mom, who was the heart and soul of their family; Nona Kay McClurg of Concord, Mary Ruth Mason and her husband, Gary, of Tollesboro, and Lisa Faye Grayson and her husband, Phillip, of Maysville.
Also surviving are her three precious grandsons; Harry Martin “Marty” Wisecup of Hamilton, Ohio, William Todd Wisecup and Christopher Lane Mason both of Tollesboro, along with step-grandchildren; Sherry and Andy Baker and their children Craig and Ashley and Tommy and Callie Grayson and their children Cameron, Brooklyn, Grant and Charlie all of Indiana. Her other surviving step-grandchildren are Marsha Dunigan,Gary McClurg, Tim McClurg, Christa Baldwin and Marla Potter and their families.
She is additionally survived by her loving sister, Janet Moon of Manchester, Ohio, and her three daughters, Tammy, Lori and Billie and her beloved brother, Ronald “Dickie” Polley and his wife, hazel of Russel, and their daughter Pam and Hershel Collier. Also surviving is her sister-in-law Doris Mackey of Concord, brother-in-law Bernard Howell of Morehead, and brother-in-law and wife Gene and Bonnie Howell of Bucyrus, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her loved son-in-law Frank McClurg, her brother Floyd Polley, and infant brother. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews and friends, including the staff and caregivers at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A celebration of life for Juanita Howell will be held Saturday, November 25, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Hickory Grove Christian Holiness Church in Tollesboro. Her pastor and friend, Larry Tucker, will officiate at the service.
Burial will be alongside her husband in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Marty, Todd and Chris; and her nephews, Stan, Harold, Aaron and Wes Howell of Bucyrus. Honorary pallbearers will be her pastor’s wife, Brenda Tucker and life-long friends, Sonny and Genevieve Highfield, Lovell and Lynda Polley, Luther “Junior” Walker, Carol Campbell, Nancye Hilterbrandt, Roy Henderson and Cliff Applegate.
Memorials are suggested to Concord Christian Church, c/o Linda Polley, 12913 West KY 8, Vanceburg, KY 41179, or to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.
Visitation for Mrs. Howell will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday at the church and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Lives were touched through the years by her smile, warmth and kindness and we will treasure her life and memory always.