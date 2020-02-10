Joyce Hampton

Joyce Ann Hampton, 79, of Tollesboro, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Mrs. Hampton attended New Hope Christian Church, she loved music and loved to sing. She spent her life in service to the Lord. She retired from Browning-EPT after 36 years of service.
Joyce was born in Lewis County on July 27, 1940, a daughter of the late William and Catherine Henderson Werline.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Stephen Hampton; her son, Mark Hampton (Christina); and her daughter, Stephanie Grayson (Shane), both of Maysville; four grandchildren, Whitlee Riedel (Bradley), Clay Hampton (Bailey), Sara Grayson and Sydney Grayson; two step-grandchildren, Joshua Hamm and Danielle Hamm; and three sisters, Wanda Hughes (Ernie), Marietta Cooper (Jeff) and Jeanie Mustard (Dale), all of Tollesboro; her brother-in-law, Don Porter, and her sister-in-law, Linda Werline.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Porter; and her brothers, Delbert Werline, Billy Werline, and Elmer Lee Werline.
Memorial services for Joyce Ann Hampton will be at New Hope Christian Church at 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, with Pastor Tom VanMeter officiating.
Visitation will be at the church Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the hour of services.
Memorials are suggested to New Hope Christian Church, 6048 Parry Lane, Maysville, KY 41056.
Arrangements are entrusted to Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville.