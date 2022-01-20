Joyce Ann Kegley Sturgill, 84, of Frankfort, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her home.
She was born at Vanceburg, a daughter of the late Pearl Adams Kegley and Delbert Kegley. She was a 1955 graduate of Lewis County High School, and was a teacher and member of the homemakers club.
Joyce was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending church activities. She was an avid UK Wildcat fan of basketball and football.
Survivors include a son, Tony (Julie Cariota) Sturgill of Calimesa, California; a sister, Debbie Kegley of Vanceburg; a brother, Ronnie (Christine) Kegley of Houston, Texas; a grandson, Jonathon (Bree) Sturgill of Georgetown; and two great-grandchildren, Lawson and Cohen Sturgill. A niece, nephew, great-nephew, and three great-nieces also survive along with several cousins who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Sturgill.
Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of services Thursday at the church.
Pallbearers will Jeff Swinford, Mark Mangeot, Kenny Stiles, Jonathon Sturgill, Adam Stiles, and JW Brown.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road, Frankfort, KY 40601.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home in Frankfort is caring for arrangements.
To leave the family messages of condolences, visit www.ljtfuneralhome.com.