Joshua Richard “Josh” Burnett, 29, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born November 2, 1988, in Ashland, Josh is survived by his parents, Brother Michael B. Burnett and Mary Skaggs Burnett of Grayson.
In addition to his parents, other survivors include his wife, Tiffany Parsons Burnett, whom he married October 23, 2010; three daughters, Makayla Jean Burnett of Flemingsburg, Olivia Dylynn Burnett and Madelyn Josephine Rayna “Maddie Jo” Burnett, both at home; and two brothers, Heath Burnett and wife Courtney of Flemingsburg and Maverick Burnett of Grayson.
Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Robert and Janet Carper Skaggs; paternal grandparents, Richard and Ann Felty Burnett; mother-in-law, Patty Phillips Parsons, all of Grayson; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Charles Eugene Parsons.
Josh graduated from Fleming County High School in 2007 and attended Maysville Community and Technical College. He was a former technician at SRG Global in Morehead. Josh was a member of Battle Run Christian Church and Soldier Masonic Lodge No. 708. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, barbequing, and spending time with family, especially his daughters. Josh will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 26, 2018, at Northcutt and Son Home for Funerals Memorial Chapel in Morehead with Bro. Dan Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in Burnett Family Cemetery in Carter County.
Pallbearers will be Heath Burnett, Brandon Skaggs, Joe Runyon, William Griffith, Josh Voit, Bill Wilson, John Gentry, Rodney Skaggs. Honorary pallbearers will be Stanley Irvin, Maverick Burnett, Derek Piercy, Dakota Barker, and Michael Boggs.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday, January 25, 2018, at Northcutt and Son Home for Funerals in Morehead with Masonic services at 7:00 p.m. by Soldier Masonic Lodge No. 708.