Josh Cooper

Joshua Allen Cooper, 38, of Garrison, passed away, Tuesday, February 9. 2021, at his home.
Josh was born November 18, 1982, a son of Harold Elwood Cooper and Carolyn Mosley “Kay” Cooper.
Along with his parents, who reside at Garrison, he is survived by one brother, Hammer (Tiffany) Cooper of Garrison, two nephews; Frankie Witten and Zeb Bevens; three nieces, Ashley Dermon, Brittany Witten, and Whitney Powell; five great-nephews, Brody Dermon, Mason Dermon, Tate Powell, Layton Musterd, and Bronson Witten; two great-nieces, Myley Musterd and Adaline Witten; and many more family and friends.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Dusty Elwood Cooper; one sister, Renee Witten; one special aunt, Virginia Bevens; two great-nieces, Reagan and Ryleigh Witten; and several uncles and aunts.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore is in charge of arrangements.