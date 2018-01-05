Joseph Ryan Moore, 21, of Garrison, passed away Friday morning, January 5, 2018, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born January 16, 1996, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of John Duane and Teresa Lynn Polley Moore of Garrison.
Joe worked with HGC Construction in Cincinnati, Ohio, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and holding his baby, Kobey.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his fiancée, Shauna “Gabby” Mustard; a son, Kobey Lucas Moore of Garrison; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Jeremy Duane and Shawna Moore, and Joshua Blake Moore, all of Garrison; two nephews, Duane Logan Moore and Erik Lewis Moore of Garrison; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Ruth Rhoden Moore of Garrison; and his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Mary Lou Polley of Olive Hill. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Gary Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Waring Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 8, 2018, and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Moore, Josh Moore, Michael Polley, Bob Moore Jr., Chris Moore, and Andy Lucas.