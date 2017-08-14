Joseph Lee Owens, 35, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Joseph was born at Camp Lejuene, North Carolina, March 23, 1982, to Robert and Peggy Whitfield Owens II.
He served in the National Guard for 10 years and was a 2001 graduate of Lewis County High School. He was a self-employed construction worker and handyman. Joe was of the Christian faith. He loved fishing, and watching and playing sports, especially his Cardinals and Bengals. He also loved reading westerns.
In addition to his parents, survivors include a sister, Connie (Mike) Mineer; a brother Robert Owens III; a niece, Chelse Parks; two nephews, Tommy Parks and Hunter Jordan; his grandfather, Robert Owens Sr.; and several aunts, uncles, friends, and other family members who will also mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Dean Owens; grandmother, Mildred Irene Owens; and aunt, Teresa Hilterbrand.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2017, at Slate Hollow Church in Vanceburg with Bro. Tommy Parks officiating. Burial will follow in Owens Family Cemetery on Laurel Road.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2017, and Friday, August 18, 2017, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Gaydos Funeral Home to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.