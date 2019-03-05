Joseph Glenn Banford, 93, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away March 1, 2019, at Ohio Living Cape May.
Mr. Banford was born March 17, 1925, in Osborn (Fairborn), Ohio, a son of the late Carl and Grace Hartley Banford.
Mr. Banford drove a school bus in Fairborn and farmed. He worked 35 years for the Fairborn Post Office. A friend of the Air Force Museum, he spent many hours there. He was active with the Chester Township Fire Department and served with the auxiliary for many years. He was also active in the Sharon United Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling, building WW II model airplanes, and tinkering with his 1928 Chevy. He loved laughter and wanted everyone to laugh. He always had a story to tell.
Survivors include his wife, Vera Abbott Banford; two daughters, Terri (Chuck) Doarn and Tami (Larry) Schirack; brothers-in-law, George (Betty) Abbott and Steve (Nancy) Abbott; three grandchildren, Katie Doarn, Christopher Doarn, and Michael (Choko) Doarn; a great-grandchild, Lincoln; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Banford; and a sister, Thelma Jones Horn.
Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington, Ohio.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Abbott Family Cemetery at Vanceburg.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of local arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sharon United Methodist Church, c/o Charles Borton, 1137 W. Mount Pleasant Rd., Wilmington, OH 45177, and Chester Township Fire Department, 5580 State Route 380, Wilmington, OH 45177.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.