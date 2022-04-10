Johnny Wilson

Johnny Oral Wilson, 68, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home.
Johnny was born in Grayson on August 22, 1953, a son of the late Willard and Cloma Faye Blevins Wilson. He was of the Christian faith and loved to go fishing. He enjoyed camping and visiting with his friends.
Survivors include a brother, James (Jane) Wilson of Vanceburg. Several nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Wilson.
At the family’s request, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
