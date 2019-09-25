Johnny Ray Bevens, 49, of Garrison, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
Johnny was born October 19, 1969, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Amos and Virginia Mosley Bevens.
In addition to his parents who reside at Garrison, he is survived by his wife of 26 years, Rebecca Bevens; two sons, Jesse Bevens and Johnny Bevens; two daughters, Dakota (Jason) Brown and Codie Bevens; one brother, David (Jodi) Bevens of Garrison; one sister, Patricia (Marvin) Bevens Grigson; and six grandchildren, Alaina Brown, Jordan Bevens, Chase Cooley, Wyatt Brown, Garrett Brown and Mary-Ann Brown.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell and Eva Stone Mosley, and Raymond and Gladys Cooper Bevens.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore.
Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions toward funeral expenses may be made at the funeral home.