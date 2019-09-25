Headlines

Obituaries

Johnny Ray Bevens

Dennis K Brown

Johnny Ray Bevens

Johnny Ray Bevens, 49, of Garrison, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Johnny was born October 19, 1969, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Amos and Virginia Mosley Bevens.

In addition to his parents who reside at Garrison, he is survived by his wife of 26 years, Rebecca Bevens; two sons, Jesse Bevens and Johnny Bevens; two daughters, Dakota (Jason) Brown and Codie Bevens; one brother, David (Jodi) Bevens of Garrison; one sister, Patricia (Marvin) Bevens Grigson; and six grandchildren, Alaina Brown, Jordan Bevens, Chase Cooley, Wyatt Brown, Garrett Brown and Mary-Ann Brown.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell and Eva Stone Mosley, and Raymond and Gladys Cooper Bevens.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore.
Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions toward funeral expenses may be made at the funeral home.

, ,
Obituaries