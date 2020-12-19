Johnathan Thornsberry

Johnathan Robert Thornsberry, 34, of Morehead, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Johnathan was born at Danville on August 5, 1986, to Timothy and Billie Jo Hurd Maxwell Thornsberry of Vanceburg.
Johnathan was an amazing bright light in this world we live in. He brought joy and happiness to everyone he met. He loved music and would not only play but also write his own music.
He loved his friends and family fiercely, especially his nieces and nephew. He would always do a multitude of things to make them smile and laugh, especially Katie. The 17 years since his accident have been such a blessing. In that time, he managed to obtain a bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University. He has happily spent the past four years with his girlfriend, Amanda Mullins of Morehead.
In addition to his parents and girlfriend, Johnathan is survived by his two brothers, Jahred (Silena) Thornsberry and Joseph Thornsberry of Lexington; a sister, Sarah Thornsberry of Delaware; his nieces and nephew, Katie, Will, and Abigail Thornsberry of Lexington; maternal grandparents, Everette and Joyce Maxwell; and his paternal grandmother, Doris Thornsberry. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive who will mourn his passing.
Johnathan was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Mart Thornsberry, and his Uncle Gene Spriggs.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please support Mountain Outreach, PO Box 255, Willard KY 41181.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.