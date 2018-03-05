John A. Witherspoon, 77, of Covington, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 2, 2018, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born April 15, 1940, in Garrison and was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ernest Winebrenner and his mother, Helen (Winebrenner) Friley. John married Sandra L. (Wilder) Witherspoon on February 1, 1975; and she survives.
He will also be missed and remembered by his four children, Tina Witherspoon of Covington, Matthew Witherspoon of Cincinnati, Ohio, Amy (John) Stoudt of Troy, and Traci Witherspoon of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren, Christian, Jonathan, Brandon, and Alayna; a great-grandson, Max; and siblings, William “Terry” (Jean) Witherspoon, Sandy (Harold) Hammonds, Kenny (Chloe) Gilliam, Roscoe Gilliam, Donna Kay (Cleo) Maynard, Hazel Baldwin, Sue (Benny) Messer; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Cody Gilliam, and sisters Ruth Ann Carr and infant Bonnie Witherspoon.
John was a 1959 graduate of Lewis County High School and served in the U.S. Army in Europe. He retired from General Motors (Inland), and also owned and operated Witherspoon’s Grinding Service of Covington for many years. John was a member of the Amvets #66 of Covington and enjoyed fishing, his dogs, nature, and the outdoors. He was very proud to be from Kentucky, having been a thoroughbred horse owner, enjoyed bluegrass music, and loved good times spent with his family.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Noon Wednesday, March 7, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, Ohio, with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Highland Cemetery. Visitation is from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.
