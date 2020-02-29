John Mitchell

John Wilson Mitchell, 64, of Paris, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Mr. Mitchell was a retired truck driver for Estes Express Lines and attended First United Methodist Church in Paris.
John was born in Maysville April 17, 1955, a son of the late Wilson Myers Mitchell and Frances Roberson Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Allison Mitchell; his son, Christopher Mitchell and his wife, Kayla of Lexington; his sister-in-law, Wendy Mitchell of Tollesboro; two nieces, Heather Mitchell and Kaylin Mitchell; and two nephews, CW Mitchell and Jayden Mitchell; and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Laddie Mitchell, and his father-in-law and his mother-in-law, Jerry and Norma Allison.
Services will be at Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, with Rev. Tony Liess officiating. Burial will follow in Maysville Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Monday from Noon until the hour of services.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Mitchell, Larry Buzzard, Dale Warren, Danny Wentz, CW Mitchell, and Steve Allison.
Memorials are suggested to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, Ohio 44193-1655.
