John McLaughlin Jr.

John W. McLaughlin Jr., 76, of Bucyrus, Ohio, was called home by his precious Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Bucyrus Community Hospital. He had been in declining health for several years.
He was born on December 28, 1944, in Vanceburg, a son of the late John Sr. and Clotine (Liles) McLaughlin. He graduated from Lewis County High School where he met Linda Allen.
John worked briefly in Dayton, Ohio, before moving to Crawford County where he found work with Shunk Manufacturing. He and Linda were married on his birthday in 1967. After the closure of Shunk and PACAL, John worked for Whirlpool before retiring.
Those who knew John will remember him as good-natured, kindhearted, and gentle. He had a lifelong passion for cars. John worked on cars with his father, raced stock cars in his 20s, and shared this love with his boys as well. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and was an active member of the Kirkpatrick Church of Christ for which he and Linda hosted youth events and he spent many hours working. He also supported Adventures In Missions (AIM) Ministries out of Indiana. At home, John enjoyed the company of his dachshunds, was usually tinkering on a car or other project, and listened to the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday nights. John adored time spent with his twin sons and their families and was never unkind to anyone.
John is survived by Linda, his wife of 53 years; sons, Mac (Laura) McLaughlin and Mark (Kristen) McLaughlin; grandchildren, Allena, Luke, Joy, Miriam, and Harlan; and brother, Bill McLaughlin.
John will be laid to rest at a private graveside service in Whetstone Cemetery at Bucyrus.
Those wishing to make memorial donations are encouraged to make them payable to Kirkpatrick Church of Christ and give through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, OH 44820.