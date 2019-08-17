Johnny Allen Ginn, age 67, of Tollesboro, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord, Friday morning, August 16, 2019, at Hospice of Hope Care Center Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky.
He was born October 3, 1951, in Lewis County, Kentucky, a son of the late Homer Bruce Ginn and Mildred Moore Ginn.
Johnny was a member of the Pine Valley Christian Church and was retired from Emerson Power Transmission in Maysville, Kentucky.
He was the owner of the JAG Trucking, LLC expediting service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Jason Thomas Ginn and Chad Allen Ginn and one brother, Gregory Lee Ginn.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 28 years, who was the love of his life, Mary Louise Ryan Ginn; one daughter, Marra Denise Bloom (Don) of Maysville, Kentucky; one son, Franklin Wayne Frye (Amy) of Lexington, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Kiersten Noel Ruark of Maysville, Kentucky, Ashton Rae Ginn of Tollesboro, Kentucky, Carson Allen Ginn of Maysville, Kentucky, Michaela Grace Frye and Madelyn Hope Frye both of Lexington, Kentucky; three brothers, Chester Crawford Jr. of West Union, Ohio, Larry Roger Ginn of Radcliff, Kentucky and Jeff Ginn of Washington, Kentucky; one sister, Selina Kirk of Maysville, Kentucky; his step-mother, Nancy Ginn of Maysville, Kentucky; and his beloved puppy, Miss Lily Mae Ginn. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Tollesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Tollesboro, Kentucky, with Brother Phil Cropper officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Mason County, Kentucky.
Friends may visit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at Tollesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57, Tollesboro, Kentucky 41189.
Kelly Bierley and Billy Brown both of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, George Day of Orangeburg, Kentucky, Daryl Mullikin of Tollesboro, Kentucky, Paul Redmond of Maysville, Kentucky and George Sparks of Tollesboro, Kentucky, will serve as pallbearers.
Wayne Brown of Tollesboro, Kentucky will serve as honorary pallbearer.