John E Lykins Sr.

John Edward Lykins Sr., son of Lavada Mae Lykins Stone and Kermit Lykins, left us to join his daughter, Jan Lewis Lykins and many family members on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Services for Mr. Lykins will be held at First Baptist Church, St. Clair on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Keith Felton officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m.
Mr. Lykins was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on March 25, 1935. He will be fondly remembered for his tenures as Head Basketball Coach at both Frankfort High School and Franklin County High School. During his long career in basketball, he was a scout and Assistant Coach at the University of Kentucky under Coach Adolph Rupp, served as an Assistant Coach under Bob Davis at Auburn University from 1973 until 1977 and Head Coach at Kentucky State University 1982-1983. He also served on the staff of Team USA Men’s Basketball in the 1983 World Games.
After his coaching days, he enjoyed business ventures as the owner and publisher of Collegiate Sports History Publications and partner in Omelet Shoppe restaurants.
John is survived by his wife Barbara Lewis Lykins, son, John Lykins, Jr. (Laura) and daughter Carole Lykins Jarvis (Les); grandchildren, Matthew Jarvis (Christine), Brett Jarvis, Sarah Grace Lykins, Mary Catherine Lykins, Jenny Caroline Lykins; and great grandson, Isaac Wellington Jarvis.
In addition to his parents and daughter, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clayton G. Lykins.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be sent to First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair Street, Frankfort, KY 40601 or Emerald Coast Hospice, 5111 North 12th Avenue B, Pensacola, FL 32504.
