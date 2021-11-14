John Dugan Jr.

John B. Dugan Jr., 68, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, after an extended illness. His family was at his side.
John was born in Toledo, Ohio, June 15, 1953, a son of Sophia Catherine Bevens Dugan and the late John B. Dugan Sr. He worked for Standard Products Manufacturing in Port Clinton, Ohio, as a machinist for 13 years. He also was a mechanic and handyman.
John loved playing his guitar and was loved by all who knew him.
In addition to his mother, who resides at Garrison, those left to cherish John’s memories are three daughters, Tina Marie (EC) Waters of Metter, Georgia, Tonya D. Mesker (Tammy) of Freemont, Ohio, and Melissa (Aaron) Dooley of Port Clinton, Ohio; one son, John D. Dugan III of Sandusky, Ohio; and five grandchildren.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Dugan; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Gladys Bevens; and paternal grandparents, John and Sarah Dugan.
At the family’s request there will be no visitation or service at this time.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
