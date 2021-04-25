John Carpenter

John Ray Carpenter, 61, of Firebrick, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
John was born March 26, 1959, a son of Patty Clay and the late Elmer Carpenter.
He was an avid sports memorabilia collector.
He is survived by his mother, Patty Clay; one sister, Sherry Fitch; two stepsisters, Jan Maddix and Melissa McClave; one stepbrother Adam Clay; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Clay; a stepbrother, Tony Fitch; and a stepsister, Linda Blackenbeckley.
A memorial service was at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore.