Joseph M. Harrison, 76, of Charters, passed away at his home with his family by his side Monday, October 9, 2017, after an extended illness.
Joe was born in Lewis County April 16, 1941, to the late Omar and Arta Lykins Harrison. He was an educator in the Lewis County School System where he taught physical education for 27 years.
Joe was also a bus driver for Lewis County Schools, a position from which he retired. He was a member of Vanceburg Christian Church and loved antique cars. He was a member of the Lugnutz Car Club and was a proud farmer, having raised cattle for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Reeder Harrison of Vanceburg; a daughter, Susan (Erich) Walder of Cincinnati, Ohio; a son, Benjamin Harrison of Vanceburg; a brother, Omar L. (Claudia) Harrison of Plymouth, Michigan; and his nieces and nephews, Christy Schultz, Rebecca Tuttle, Randy Reeder, Natalie (Chris) Elam, and Derrick (Liz) Reeder.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 12, 2017, ate Vanceburg Christian Church with Pastor Tom Cox Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Gary Kidwell, Dwight Ruark, Derrick Reeder, Maurice Reeder Jr., Erich Walder, and Omar Harrison.
