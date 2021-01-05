Joseph V. Fite, 85, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center after an extended illness.
Joe was born at Ribolt on June 3, 1935, a son of the late Archie Fite Sr. and Stella May Spence.
Joe worked for US Shoe at the component plant at Vanceburg. He was an ordained minister of the Kentucky Christian Conference and was pastor of Maloneton Church in Greenup County for several years. Joe also attended and preached in several other churches in the Lewis County area.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Fite; three sisters, Anna Cotton, Loretta Faye Fite, and Welza Grayson; and one brother, Archie Fite Jr.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Mt. Tabor Cemetery at Ribolt with Bro. Tom Switzer officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.