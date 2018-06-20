Joseph Merl Bloomfield, 52, of Camp Dix, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 19, 2018, at his home.
He was born April 22, 1966, in Mason County, Kentucky, a son of Mildred Gilliam Bloomfield of Camp Dix, Kentucky, and the late Webster Allen Bloomfield.
Joe enjoyed socializing, deer hunting, logging, cutting wood, mowing, which has included mowing the church grass since the early nineties, mushroom hunting, and spending time with his family and friends, especially with his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Joe is survived by his daughter, Lori Ann Bloomfield of Camp Dix, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Kylee Rae Kinsel and Weston Ryan Bloomfield, both of Camp Dix, Kentucky; one brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Trish Bloomfield of Camp Dix, Kentucky; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Terri and Jim Bradley of Wallingford, Kentucky, and Kathleen and Greg Grimes of Ewing, Kentucky. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Blankenship Christian Holiness Church in Camp Dix, Kentucky, with his brother, Jerry Bloomfield and Brother Doug Reeves officiating.
Friends may visit from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, at the church.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Camp Dix, Kentucky, is caring for all arrangements for Mr. Joseph Merl “Joe” Bloomfield.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com.