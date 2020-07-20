Jodi Marie Estes, 39, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born August 16, 1980, in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of Timothy Estes of Columbus, Ohio, and Ellen Hamilton Estes of Vanceburg.
Jodi was a homemaker and enjoyed listening to music, camping, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by one son, Cayden Estes of Vanceburg; one daughter, Haili Estes of Vanceburg; three grandchildren, Xavier Roe, Arielle Roe, and Keaton Roe; and two brothers, Jeremy Estes (Loretta) of Garrison, and Jamie Estes (Rita) of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
She was preceded in death by one son, Zachary Estes.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Sunset Cemetery in Quincy with Bro. Tony Corns officiating.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue in Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.