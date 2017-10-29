JoAnne Lewis Howell, 84, of Cimarron Road, Morehead, formerly of Garrison, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017, at her home.
Born July 15, 1933, at Vanceburg, she was the only child of the late John Dee Lewis and Dorothy Plummer Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Charles Howell, and one grandson, Jonathan Gallenstein.
Mrs. Howell is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 67 years, Bernard Howell; two daughters, Ann Clark and husband Dwight of Morehead and Sue Gallenstein of Burlington; one daughter-in-law, Diane Howell Franklin of Garrison; four grandchildren, Mindy Highley and husband Jeff of Owingsville, Stephanie Swain and husband Art of Atkinson, North Carolina, Bill Howell and wife Dana of Burgaw, North Carolina, and Joe Gallenstein and wife Alexandria of Covington; and eight great grandchildren, Megan Wilson, Zack Highley, Emily Highley, Ryan Howell, Blake Howell, Dylan Gallenstein, Eleanor Gallenstein, and Lauryn Howell.
Mrs. Howell was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who enjoyed her life as a homemaker, farmer, small business owner and Christian. In addition to always caring for her family, she owned and operated a ceramic and flower shop in Garrison during the 80s. When her husband was working on the railroad and away from home, JoAnne was the resident farmer as well.
Mrs. Howell was very active in the Garrison United Methodist Church for 50 years where she served as treasurer, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, assisted in organizing church dinners, bazaars, and other activities. After moving to Morehead 14 years ago, she and Bernard attended the Johnson First Church of God.
She furthered her ministry outreach through involvement in the Lay Witness Mission organization and participation in The Gideons’ Auxiliary. She was an avid reader and participated in The Gideons’ “Read Through the Bible in a Year” program annually, always making it through her Bible more than once each year.
She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and dear friends.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 29, 2017, at the Vanceburg United Methodist Church with Brother Charles Hampton officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers: Bill Howell, Joe Gallenstein, Jeff Highley, Art Swain, Zack Highley, Ryan Howell, and Blake Howell.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 9:0 p.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, KY 40351, and after 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Vanceburg United Methodist Church, 111 Second Street, Vanceburg, KY 41179.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Gideons International.
View video tribute or sign guestbook at www.northcuttandson.com.