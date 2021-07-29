Joanna Clark, 83, of Tollesboro, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Franklin Clark; one daughter, Sheree Sharp of Lexington; two grandchildren, Tyler Sharp of Lexington, and Taylor Gabbard (Zachary) of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; and one beautiful great-grandchild, Lilly Mae.
Joanna and Franklin were married on January 21, 1960, and were the very best of friends. They traveled all over the continental US after both retired from Wald Manufacturing in Maysville. They were blessed to be happily married for 61 years.
At the request of the family there will be no service.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for all arrangements.
