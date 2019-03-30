Ruth Joan Godfrey, 85, of Garrison, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Portsmouth Health and Rehabilitation after an extended illness.
Joan was born in Lewis County November 8, 1933, to the late James Washington and Nellie Heath Vergne.
She earned her master’s degree and Rank I teaching certification from Morehead State University, and was the eldest member of Quincy Church of Christ where she established the church library and served on the mission committee. Joan was the church historian and served in various positions as a member.
She was a member of the Lewis County Historical Society and was an elementary school teacher at South Portsmouth and at Garrison Elementary, from which she retired. Joan enjoyed reading, quilting, and traveling.
Survors include a sister, Barbara Dawn Vergne of Garrison; a brother, John Nelson (Brenda) Vergne of New Vienna, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Sandy Vergne of Garrison; three nieces, Renee (Billy) Dickey of Cynthiana, Debbie (Chris) Harris of Grayson, and Karen (Nick) Oyer of Washington Court House, Ohio; a great-niece, Makenzie (Brandon) Owen; and three great-nephews, Alex Harris, Brant Harris, and Dakota Oyer. Joan also leaves many other family members and friends who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Edward Godfrey; and a brother, James Gerald Vergne.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Danny Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery at Quincy.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, and from 8:00 a.m. until time of services Monday at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Billy Dickey, Chris Harris, Alex Harris, Brant Harris, Brandon Owen, and Gary Vergne. Honorary pallbearers will be Nick and Dakota Oyer.
