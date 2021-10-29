Jimmy Lykins stepping down as judge executive

Jimmy Lykins has announced he is stepping down as Lewis County Judge Executive effective today (October 29).
Lykins formally notified Gov. Andy Beshear this morning in a brief letter.
“Please accept this letter as formal notice that I am leaving my position with the Lewis County Fiscal Court effective immediately,” he wrote.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve Lewis County,” Lykins added.
He was appointed by Gov. Beshear on December 23, 2020, to complete the term of Todd Ruckel who had stepped down to accept a position in Frankfort. The term will end on December 31, 2022.