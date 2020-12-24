Jimmy Lykins appointed as judge executive

Jimmy Lykins has been appointed as Lewis County Judge Executive by Gov. Andy Beshear. He will complete the term of Todd Ruckel who stepped down to accept a position in Frankfort.
Lykins said he was notified of the appointment Wednesday and was officially sworn in by Lewis County Attorney Benjamin Harrison on Thursday morning.
“I am very appreciative of the appointment by Gov. Beshear putting his trust in me to work for the betterment of the people of Lewis County,” Lykins said after taking the oath.