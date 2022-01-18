Jimmie Kegley

Jimmie Franklin Kegley, 90, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Fleming County Hospital.
He was born in Lewis County on October 30, 1931, a son of the late Clarence and Mary Opal (Mayma) Esham Kegley.
Jimmie was a member of Vanceburg First Baptist Church for over 62 years, having served as a deacon. He was a 1950 graduate of Lewis County High School. As a Master Mason, he was a member of Stone City Lodge, and was conferred the 33rd Degree by the Scottish Rite. He retired from Lewis County School System with 25 years of service, having taught Latin and American History. He loved traveling, fishing, boating, golfing, dominos, crossword puzzles, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include a son, Larry Kegley of Vanceburg; one daughter, Cheryl (Jim) Goodwin of Lucas, Texas; one sister, Genevieve Ruckel of Mansfield, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kenneth Kegley, Kristin Hamilton, Jessica Alexander, and Shannon Goodwin; and five great-grandchildren, Grayson Kegley, Ashlynn Kegley, Isia Alexander, Isiaih Hamilton, and Eden Hamilton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Ruby Opal Kielman Kegley; one granddaughter, Raelynn Kegley; one brother, Paul Kegley; and one sister, Rosena McRoberts.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg, with Dr. Howard Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Dickerson Funeral Home.
Masonic services will be accorded at 7:00 p.m Friday by Stone City Lodge.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Kegley, Jim Goodwin, Jack Prater, Dustin Hamilton, Marvin Carver, and Danny Enix. Honorary pallbearers will be Grayson Kegley, Shannon Goodwin, Ashlynn Kegley, Kristin Hamilton, Isla Alexander, and Jessica Alexander.
