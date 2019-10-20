James R. “Jim Bob” Osman, 83, of South Shore, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, October 19, 2019.
He was born at Manchester, Ohio, October 30, 1935, a son of the late Laurel Osman and Doris Queen Osman.
Jim Bob was owner/operator of Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore since 1958. He was a member of Sunshine United Methodist Church, a board member of First and Peoples Bank and Trust, member of Gideon’s International, member of the South Shore Volunteer Fire Department, and member South Shore Rotary Club.
He loved buying and selling cattle at Farmer’s Stockyard in Flemingsburg and enjoyed playing golf with his friends. Jim Bob attended Morehead State University and graduated from Kentucky School of Embalming in 1956.
Survivors include his wife, Melba Buck Osman, whom he married in 1955 after meeting her at Butler State Park in Carrollton; four daughters, Melodi Stamper of Dallas,Texas, Mala (Jeff) Munn of Elgin, South Carolina, Marisa Osman, and Millicent Osman, both of South Shore; one son, Jimbo (Kim) Osman of South Shore; and six grandchildren, Lauren Ommanney, Lindsay Eichler, Madison Thomas, Bo (Lauren) Osman, Ben and Zack Osman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Osman.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Sunshine United Methodist Church with Rev. Norman Potter and Rev. Ken Southgate officiating.
Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call at Sunshine United Methodist Church from Noon until 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, and from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Tuesday.
Serving as pallbearers are his friends, Pete Peveto, Phil Brown, Raymond Lawson, Kenny Taylor, Jim Timberlake, and Bill Bentley.
Online condolences may be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com.