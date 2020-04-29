Jettie Warnock

Jettie D. Warnock, 55, of South Shore, passed away, April 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, July 28, 1964, a daughter of Karl Chapman and the late W. Irene Shepherd Chapman.
Survivors include her father, Karl Chapman of South Shore; a sister, Sherry Daley of Henderson, Nevada; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private graveside service will be at the convenience of her family in Sunset Cemetery at Quincy. Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore is caring for arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com.