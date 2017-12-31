Jessie D. Cushard, 77, of Vanceburg, passed away at his home with his family by his side Saturday, December 30, 2017, after an extended illness.
Jessie was born at Vanceburg December 11, 1940, to the late Bill and LouAnna Swim Cushard. He worked as an over-the-road truck driver for 26 years, traveling all over the United States. He also worked as a heavy equipment operator and worked with Penn-Central Railroad in Northern Ohio. Jessie was of the Christian faith.
Surviving Jessie are two daughters, Samantha Cushard of Atlanta, Georgia, and Sabrina Marie Cushard of Beckley, West Virginia; three sons, Kenneth Lee (Wendy) Cushard Grandview, Indiana, Jay D. (Dawn) Cushard of Tollesboro, and Jason Daniel Cushard of Vanceburg; two stepdaughters- Ruth Ann Cushard and Joyce Cooley both of Vanceburg; one stepson, George Gilliam Jr. (Missy) of Vanceburg; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, David and Donald Eugene Cushard; a grandson, Daniel Eugene Cushard; four brothers, William, Elmer, Dean, and Joe Cushard; and five sisters, Ida, Mamie, Eileen, Edna, and Maxine.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Mark Cushard officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery on Holly.
Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the service hour on Wednesday, January 3, at the funeral home.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
