Jessica Tumlin

Jessica Hesler Tumlin, age 25, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
She was born September 11, 1994, in Lexington, a daughter of Ronnie Simms of Maysville and Edna Mae Hesler Adamson of Flemingsburg.
Jessica was a member of Canaan Holiness Church and enjoyed crafting, game nights, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by one godchild, Lucas Williams; her paternal grandfather, Charles Simms; and her maternal grandparents, John and Temple Hesler.
In addition to her parents, Jessica is survived by her husband of 10 months, Patrick Tumlin; one godchild, Brinley Williamson of Maysville; one brother, Kelly Black of Maysville; two sisters, Bethany Jewell and Madison Simms, both of Maysville; her paternal grandmother, Jean Buchanan of Maysville; four nieces and nephews; and several cousins and friends. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
A private visitation and service will be Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Bryan Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Canaan Cemetery in Lewis County.
Pallbearers will be Jason Thurman, Joseph Dodson, Austin Tumlin, Ronnie Simms, Jonathon Dodson, and Maverick Harding. Kelly Black, BJ Mitchell, JJ Hesler, and Patrick Tumlin will serve as honorary pallbearers.