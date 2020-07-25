Jerry Barbour

Jerry Len Barbour, 69, of Maysville, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.
He was born September 5, 1950, a son of the late Leonard and Violet Warner Barbour.
Mr. Barbour was a 1969 graduate of Mason County High School and a medic in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Carmeuse Lime after 40 years of service.
Jerry was a loyal fan of the Kentucky Wildcats and Destin, Florida.
He was an avid golfer and in his younger years, and enjoyed playing tennis. Jerry was proud to be a member of the 1966 National Knothole Championship team.
His grandchildren were his pride and joy, in addition to his children.
Mr. Barbour is survived by his wife, Billie Gwynne; two sons, Johnny (Melissa) Barbour of Tollesboro and Adam (Amanda) Zeigler of Maysville; a daughter, Jera (Chad) Case of Tollesboro; eight grandchildren, Carson Barbour, Kaylen, Bella, and John Christopher Case, Addyson, Anderson, and Arlee Jean Zeigler and Kylie Steward; one great-grandson, Kinxton Simpson; a sister, Karen Gantley; a sister-in-law, Brenda Barbour; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Denny Barbour; niece, Julie Gantley Nordengren; and father-in-law, Billy Pyles.
A private service for immediate family will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick.
Burial will be in the Maysville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Fritz, Whitney Wallingford, Chad Case, Brian Kirk, Chris Gantley, and Ronnie Lyons.
Memorials are suggested to one’s favorite charity.
