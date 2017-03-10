Jerrod “Jerry” Alan Moore, 37, of Morehead, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at St. Claire Regional Medical Center.
Jerry was born August 21, 1979, at Maysville. He loved being outdoors, hunting and three-wheeling. He loved his family and his friends. He would say, “I love you, Jesus and God and everybody.”
Jerry is survived by his mother, Ruth Stamm Meadows; his daddy, Gary Meadows; his father, James Michael Moore; his sisters, Tonya (Thomas) Rossi, Trenia (Norbert) Thiel, Shanda (Mark) Hamilton, Crystal (Rocky) Royse; and his brother, Jonathan Alan Meadows. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as his family at CAKY in Morehead.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Garnet and Wilford Moore; maternal grandparents, Guy and Giviona Stamm; and grandparents, Norma and Harry Meadows.
Services will begin at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Pastor Harry Meadows officiating. Burial will follow in Esham Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to CASA, PO Box 631, Maysville, KY 41056.
Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.