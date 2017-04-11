Jeremi Wayne Smith, 36, of Tollesboro, left us suddenly on April 7, 2017.
Jeremi was born September 13, 1980, to Janie Hamilton Smith of Tollesboro and the late Darrell Ray Smith.
Gone too soon for the ones who loved him dearly, Jeremi was certainly a pay-it-forward type of person. He had the biggest heart ever and was always there for anyone who needed him. By trade, he was an ironworker who in his spare time enjoyed attending concerts, automotive work and spending time with his family, especially his children.
In addition to his mother, Jeremi leaves what he considered his biggest accomplishments, his children, Orion Ray, Darrell Owen, Candace Nicole, Jeremi Landon and Chevy Ray; his loving companion, Tonya Glispie; his brother, Christopher (Marlene) Smith of Maysville; his grandmother, Eva Joyce Smith of Higginsport, Ohio; maternal aunts, Elitha Jones, Sandy (David) Clark, Kathy (Larry) White, Bonnie (Nelson) Willoughby, Betty (Jerry) Parks; paternal aunts, Sharroll (Wayne) Guther, Sandy, Nancy, Jenny and Evelyn; paternal uncle, Mark (Connie) Smith; and a host of extended family too numerous to mention.
He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell; a brother, Darrell Jr; his grandparents, Tom Smith, and Owen and Mildred Hamilton; aunts, Maybelle Logan, Ann Jones and Patty Martin; and uncles, Wayne and Ricky Hamilton and Davie Smith.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville.
Interment will be at Wedonia Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Visitation will be Wednesday from Noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Condolences may be left at www.brellandson.com.