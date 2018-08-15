Jenny Marie Brandenburg, 32, of Tollesboro, passed away unexpectedly Saturday August 11, 2018, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
She was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, August 22, 1985, to the late Frank Brandenburg and Leona Houghland Monjar of Goshen, Ohio.
Jenny was a homemaker. She loved cooking, photography, working puzzles and being with her family. She was a 2004 graduate of Goshen High School. Jenny was of the Christian Faith.
In addition to her mother, survivors include six sisters, Tracey (Woody) Mullins, Tami (George) Smith, Peggy Ritchie, and Ellen (Wayne) Smith, all of Tollesboro, Cherry (Michael) Spurlock of Piketon, Ohio, and Pam Scott of Tollesboro, whom she called mom. Several nieces and nephews and great nieces also survive who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepmother and stepfather, Dee Brandenburg and John Monjar.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Smith and Bro. John Byard officiating. Burial will follow in Burtonville Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and from 8:00 am until the time of services Thursday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Smith, Wayne Smith, George Smith, Michael Spurlock, Woody Mullins, and Charlie Kendall.
