Jennie Darlene Richmond Eulett, 82, of Laurel Creek Road, Vanceburg, passed away Friday evening, August 26, 2017, at her home.
She was born April 2, 1935, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Russell and Nora Butler Richmond.
Mrs. Eulett attended Independent Church of Christ and was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading her Bible, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son and a daughter-in-law, William and Brenda Eulett of Plain City, Ohio; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Margie Faulkner of Blue Creek, Ohio, and Violet Adkins of Morehead. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, of 50 years, Junior Eulett; two sons, Nelson Eulett and Ray Eulett; a grandson, Chad Boggs; and a daughter in-law, Carolyn Eulett.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2017, at Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill with Bro. Jason Caudill and Bro. Hansel Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Horsley Cemetery on Laurel Road.
Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2017, at Globe Funeral Chapel, 17277 West US Highway 60 at Olive Hill.
Pallbearers will be Tim Eulett, Quentin Eulett, Jason Caudill, Ronnie Enix, Ray McCormick and Roger Hardeman. Simon Smith will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefc.com.