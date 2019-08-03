Jendra Enix

Jendra Rene Bond Enix, 54, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday evening, August 2, 2019, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
She was born April 1, 1965, in Madison County, Indiana, a daughter of Odis and Sue Rayburn Bond of Olive Hill.
Jennie worked for the Lewis County School System for 28 years. Over the years her roles included seventh grade English teacher, principal, and assistant principal of Lewis County High School, and district-wide instructional supervisor.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband of 32 years, Doug Enix; two daughters, Alexis Enix and Morgan Enix, both of Vanceburg; and one brother, Brian Bond (Nikki) of Fishers, Indiana. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Payton Enix.
Services will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Kevin Duff officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to services Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.