Jeffrey Mosley

Jeffrey James Mosley, 46, of Garrison passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 6:08 p.m. with his wife by his side at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
Jeff was born Friday, August 1, 1975, at Scioto Memorial Hospital at Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of James Fieldon Mosley and Vanetta Dawn Mosley (Pierce).
Jeff is survived by his mother; his wife, Mary E. Lambert Mosley; their children, Caitlyn Mosley, Hannah Mosley, Caeden Lambert, Patricia Click, McKenzie Click, Brittanalee Click, William Mosley, and Charlese Mosley, all of Vanceburg; two siblings, an older sister, Missy (Steve) Carver of Quincy and a younger brother, David Mosley of Garrison; nieces, Kayla (Paul) Cropper, Alisha (Eddie) Cooper, and Lyndsay Carver; a nephew, Stephen Carver; and three great nephews, Andrew Cropper, Chase Cropper, and Jaxon Cropper.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father.
Jeff is missed dearly by his Vanceburg Tire World family. He made work fun and less like work. He had two families specifically that took to calling him son. Donnie and Phyllis Stone and Nick and Laura Cooper will miss their “adoptive” son desperately.
Jeff was well known and loved by so many members of the community. He was a wheeler and a dealer, a junking man, always had a smile and a clever way with words, was never in a foul mood and always cheerful and ready to do some trading.
Jeff was cremated by Chapman’s in Huntington, WV, and was laid to rest on his Daddy’s grave at Skidmore Cemetery on Sunday, July 10, 2022, by his wife Mary; sister, Missy; daughter, Patricia; and son, William.