Jeffery Edward Earwood, 57, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday February 12, 2018, at his home.
Jeffery was born in Ashland September 22, 1960, to the late Bill and Maggie May Earwood. He served as a retired minister with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He was a farmer, musician, and writer. He attended Western Kentucky University and Lexington Theological Seminary where he obtained his masters degree in the Christian Church (D.O.C.).
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Mel Bishop Earwood, whom he married November 18, 1995; two sons, Jon Earwood of Ashland and Josh Earwood of Columbus, Ohio; his mother, Irene Thomas Williams of Merritt Island, Florida; two sisters, Karri (Richard) Williams-Fjeldheim of Merritt Island, Florida and Susie Earwood of Cocoa, Florida; three grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joe Earwood; and his father, John Henry Williams.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.