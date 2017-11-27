Jeanette Quinn Applegate, prominent Lewis County farmer, landowner, and civic leader passed from this life on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
She was born July 13, 1933, the daughter of Roy Quinn and Marietta Owens Quinn. She was married to her high school sweetheart, John Sherman Applegate who died in 2009. They were the parents of two children, Sammy Applegate (Kathy), and Diane Applegate Polley (Darrell), all of Tollesboro.
Jeanette was the proud and doting grandmother of four grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. They are Penny Applegate Francis (David) of Maysville, Johnny Barbour, Amber Applegate Kielman (Michael), and Jera Barbour Case (Chad), all of Tollesboro. Her step-grandchildren are Tricia Polley of Plano Texas, Brian Polley of Morehead, and Mandy Polley Brajuha, of Lexington. Great-grandchildren are Taylor Stanfield, Logan Stanfield, Carson Barbour, Mikayla Kielman, Abby Kielman, Kaylen Case, Isabella Case, John Christopher Case, and step-great-grandchildren are Mackenzie Polley, Jameson Polley, Christian Rogers, Luca Brajuha, and Ellie Brajuha.
Jeanette was one of eight children of the Roy and Marietta Quinn Family. She is survived by her siblings Carolyn Jones, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, Royce Pfeffer of Mayslick, Barbara Thomas (Ellsworth) of Tollesboro, and Roy Quinn Jr. (Barbara) of Maysville. She was preceded in death by sisters Beatrice Lytle, Katherine “Chevy” Ashley, and Ruby Morgan. Jeanette is survived by one very special niece, Laverna Blakefield of Maysville. Also surviving are a special brother and sister in law, Larry Jay (Carolyn) Applegate of Russell. She is also survived by a legion of nieces and nephews. It would take a volume to list the people who would consider Jeanette as a close personal friend. People were very important to her and she thrived on love and friendship.
Jeanette was the Class President and Valedictorian of the Tollesboro High School Class of 1952. She continued to be the class leader and organizer of reunions and class events throughout her life. Jeanette was a member of Tollesboro Christian Church. She was a prominent farmer and landowner, and owner-partner of Double AA Trucking. She was retired from Citizens Deposit Bank. She was, at the time of her death, Treasurer of Lewis County Sanitation District Number 1. Jeanette took great pride and satisfaction in her work with the Democratic Party of Kentucky and could count as her friends many elected and appointed leaders, including governors and congressmen. She was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by Governor Steve Bashear, and presented her certificate by State Senator Robin Webb. Jeanette worked for many years as a election poll officer. Jeanette was an enthusiastic follower of Kentucky horse shows, and was co-owner of many competitive Tennessee Walking Horses. She took great joy in attending the National Walking Horse Celebration for many years. She was an active member of Lewis County Redhatters. Jeanette loved to dance, and even in her latter years could still “cut a rug” once in a while. Anyone who ever knew Jeanette, knew that she was a committed Kentucky Wildcats Fan. For many years, Jeanette and John Sherman owned a vacation home in Florida, and enjoyed vacationing there with family and friends. Jeanette had a heart as big as the sky, and shared everything she had, with family, friends, and often with total strangers in need, to whom she remained forever, an anonymous donor.
Funeral arrangements for Jeanette Quinn Applegate are in the hands of Knox and Brothers Funeral Home of Maysville. Visitation will be at Tollesboro Christian Church from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2017, and services will be at the church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017. Pastor Layne Wagner will officiate, assisted by Jeanette’s nephew, Larry Manning. Burial will be in Maysville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chad Case, Michael Kielman, Taylor Stanfield, David Francis, Johnny Barbour, and Daniel Thomas. Daymond Thomas, Denny Hornback, Kirby Wright and Tony Hunt are honorary pallbearers.