Wilma Imogene “Jean” Rigdon Young, 95, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, July 6, 2018, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center.
She was born May 17, 1923, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late John and Ida Mae Thurman Rigdon.
Jean was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Jean is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Linda Stafford of Vanceburg, and Connie and Jim Heddleston of Camp Dix; three grandchildren, Melissa Bentley, Kristy McGrew, and Steven Heddleston; and four great-grandchildren, Mason Bentley, Rachel Bentley, Katie McGrew, and Delaney McGrew. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bruce Young; two sons, Freddie Young and Jackie Young; one brother, Douglas Rigdon; and five sisters, Eva Rigdon, Laura Hardeman, Romania Ruggles, Vinney Cooper and Hester Shaw.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Jerry Bloomfield officiating. Burial will follow in Liles Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Wilburn, Mason Bentley, Jim Heddleston, Steve Heddleston, Jason McGrew, and Kenny Clark.