Jarrells to step down from council

Vanceburg Council Member Matt Jarrells is stepping down as a member of council effective Wednesday because he will be moving outside the city.
Jarrells said his letter of resignation is to be officially be presented during the regular session of council on Monday evening.
He said he will be relocating to the Maysville area this week to be near his son and added he will continue to work at PrimaryPlus in Vanceburg.
He said he is saddened that he will no longer be eligible to serve on council because of residency requirements.