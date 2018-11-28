Janice P. Toller, 70, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center with her family by her side.
Janice was born in Lewis County September 3, 1948, to the late Harold and Vivian Fite Moore.
She worked as a CNA for Hayswood Home Health in Maysville and was a member of Canaan Holiness Church. Janice was a loving Mom and adored her grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Karen (Jack) Griffitt of Vanceburg; one son, Anthony Ruark and his fiance’ Connie Saunders of Vanceburg; granddaughters, Ashleigh Ruark and her fiance’, Terence Armstrong, of Vanceburg; Kody Jackson, Mason Jackson, and Kelli Jo Jackson, all of Vanceburg; a great-granddaughter, Abigail Ruark of Vanceburg; and an aunt, Stella Toller of Maysville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wayne Ruark in 1979; one aunt, Wilma Shaw; and her grandparents who raised her, Jennings and Tillie Fite.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 30, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Wes Cooper and Bro. James Hickerson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery at Ribolt.
Friends may call Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Terence Armstrong, Jack Griffitt, Kody Jackson, and Mason Jackson.
