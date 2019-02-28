Janice C. Stamper, 81, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Monday February 25, 2019.
She was born in Lewis County August 24, 1937, a daughter of the late Jarvey and Beulah Chaney Brown.
Janice was a member of Winchester First Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband, David Stamper, whom she married on December 3, 1983; a daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Rich Roselli of Williamsburg, Ohio; two step-sons, Dave Stamper and Scott Stamper; a sister, Janet Earles of Milford, Ohio; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenney Brown and James Brown; and two sisters, Helen Fannin and Carolyn Rutherford.
Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Wallace-Thompson Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester, Ohio.
Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.