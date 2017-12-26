Janice Arlene Baker Ruckel, 67, of Garrison, passed away Sunday morning, December 17, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born April 25, 1950, in Troy, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Florence McGallard Baker.
Janice was a homemaker and she enjoyed shopping, sewing, camping, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Kay Stone.
Janice is survived by her husband of 50 years, Luther Ruckel; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Carl Ruckel and Judy of Wauseon, Ohio, and Rob Ruckel of Garrison, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one brother, Melvin Baker of Covington, Ohio; and three sisters, Martha McGillvery of Tip City, Ohio, Mary Schlatter and Betty Thompson, both of Troy, Ohio. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, December 21, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison, Kentucky, with Brother Larry Joe Madden officiating. Burial will follow in the Soldier Cemetery in Lewis County, Kentucky.
Friends may visit from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday, December 21, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue, Garrison, Kentucky 41141.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.