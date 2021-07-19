Janet Rankins

Janet A. Rankins, 84, of Greenfield, Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Golden Living Center Brandywine at Greenfield. She was Born July 9, 1937, at Vanceburg, a daughter of the late Elwood and Florence (Kilgore) Armstrong.
Janet worked in the dietary department at Major Hospital of Shelbyville, Indiana, for 16 years and drove a school bus for New Palestine school system for 15 years. She was a long-time active member of the Church of God, Cleveland Assembly, where she a was a pianist for 35 years. Above all, Janet was a devoted mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Rankins and Robert Rankins; grandchildren, Justin Rankins, Amanda Kirkham, Kristin Rojowski, and Tyler Rankins; great-grandchildren; Baylee Kirkham, Madeline Rojowski, Brody Rankins, Kennedy Kirkham, Makenna Rankins, Carter Rankins, Amelia Rojowski and Claire Rojowski.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert K. Rankins.
Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, Pasco Chapel, 1780 West Main Street, Greenfield, Inidiana. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Greenfield Church of God, 1561 E. Main Street, Greenfield, with Pastors Randy Ballard and Tom Ballard officiating. Burial immediately following in Park Cemetery at Greenfield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.stillingerfamily.com.